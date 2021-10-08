Bolton Wanderers star George Johnston has revealed that manager Ian Evatt will want the Trotters to make sure they are even braver in their play when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last season while the Trotters were promoted from League Two and the Hillsborough outfit are considered one of the biggest teams by stature in the third division.

Manager Darren Moore’s men however are so far not living up to their billing and are currently 12th in the League One table, five places below Bolton, their opponents this weekend.

Johnston is of the view that the Owls are a bigger fish than some of the other clubs in the third tier and he is looking forward to playing in front of a large crowd at Hillsborough, with a fierce following from Bolton expected.

The defender revealed that going into a game like the one against the Owls, manager Evatt instructs his players to be more courageous in their play and will want more bravery.

“These games you look forward to even more than others”, Johnston was quoted as saying by Bolton’s official site.

“No disrespect to anyone else in the division but you want to be playing in these top games in front of a lot of fans.

“It makes it even better performing well for them.

“They’ve travelled a long way to watch us play so we want to put on a show for them.

“I think the lads thrive off that.

“They love going to the away days in front of big crowds.

“If anything, it’s added even more to us this week in training.

“They’ve been good quality sessions preparing for Saturday.

“When we go to these places, the gaffer tells us to be even more brave with the ball, have even more courage and I think the lads take to that quite well.

“We’ve shown that at Sunderland, Charlton, Ipswich – we’ve done well in them all –and hopefully Saturday will be the same.”

The Trotters go into the game at the weekend having won their last two league games and they will be looking to continue their run while the Owls, who have won just once in their last five, will be looking to turn their form around.