Manchester City’s salary offer to Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic is the highest the player has so far received, it has been claimed in Italy.

Vlahovic’s contract with the Italian side runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, but he was chased in the summer by Spurs and Atletico Madrid, and is looking likely to move on sooner rather than later.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso confirmed earlier this week that the star striker has refused to sign a new contract with the Italian club.

Tottenham have been holding direct talks with his representatives, while Fiorentina are claimed to prefer to sell Vlahovic abroad.

However, according to Italian daily La Nazione, Manchester City’s salary offer of €6m per year is the highest on Vlahovic’s table at the moment.

The Citizens’ offer is the highest that the player has received, above figures proposed by other clubs.

It is claimed that Vlahovic’s agents are in close contact with Manchester City as they weigh their client’s future.

The Citizens have been criticised for lacking a natural striker up front this season and it remains to be seen whether Vlahovic arrives at the Etihad to plug that gap.