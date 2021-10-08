Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has admitted that manager Darren Moore was upfront with him regarding the challenge of starting for the Owls this season.

Wildsmith made his first appearance for the Owls this season in the EFL Trophy game in midweek against Mansfield Town, a 2-1 victory for manager Darren Moore’s side.

It has been Bailey Peacock-Farrell who has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Moore in League One as he has played all ten games.

Wildsmith explained that Moore was open with him in the summer that with the competition from Peacock-Farrell, he was going to face a battle to get into the Owls’ starting eleven.

“It is not nice when you are not playing”, Wildsmith said in a press conference.

“Everyone wants to play.

“We had a conversation in the summer and he explained that Bailey was going to come in.

“He was very open to me it was going to be a battle.

“Healthy competition is good in every position.

“This opportunity has arisen for me.

“Hopefully I can perform well and help the team get back on track in the league.”

The shot-stopper revealed that he knew he was going to be on the bench from the start of the season but stressed that it is important to still keep in shape so that he is ready whenever the manager calls upon his services.

“I knew I was not going to be playing from the start but it is about getting myself ready if I am needed.

“I have had to build that mentality from a young age.

“It is something you have to go through as a goalkeeper.”

Peacock-Farrell has been criticised for his performances in the nets, especially for conceding the goal against Ipswich Town last month, and he has not kept a clean sheet in his last four league games.

Wildsmith, who has more than 80 appearances to his name for the Owls, will be waiting in the wings and hoping for the opportunity to arise this season.