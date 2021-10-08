A host of Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their disapproval at Cristiano Ronaldo being handed the Premier League Player of the Month award for September as they feel Mohamed Salah should have won.

Ronaldo hit the back of the net three times for Manchester United in the Premier League in the month of September as he continued his impact at Old Trafford.

He scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United and then found the back of the net at West Ham United, while also striking in Europe, with Champions League goals against Young Boys and Villarreal.

Liverpool hitman Salah has also started the season strongly, scoring three league goals in September, along with striking three times in the Champions League.

Reds fans are stunned that Ronaldo has been handed the award instead of Salah, with Red or Dead calling the decision “mind-boggling” while ppedrossalazar insists that supporters know who the real winner is.

William produced statistics to demonstrate why Salah has consistently been superb, while Martyn Greenstreet believes the snub is disrespectful.

However, for Ryan Crouch, Salah will not care about not winning the accolade as he is set to win the big trophies, while Ronaldo will miss out.

Ciro Ragozzino thinks simple maths and just knowing about football should have been enough to see Salah crowned player of the month.

Salah won’t care when he gets his hands on the big prices whilst Ronny is cutting a frustrated figure when Ole ruins him #YNWA #LFC https://t.co/J7jJiHbJfs — Ryan Crouch (@crouchy7ryan) October 8, 2021

One of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen. Salah has been playing miles above everybody in the premier league since the start of the season. It’s just simply fact not opinion, regardless of what team you support. #LFC #MoSalah #CristianoRonaldo #BPL #POTM https://t.co/DRZ7d3Q5Ld — Martyn Greenstreet (@martgreenstreet) October 8, 2021

@Cristiano been brilliant, but let’s not kid ourselves, player of the month should have gone to Salah #MUFC #LFC — be_wise_randomizzze (@BRandomizzze) October 8, 2021

Salah hasn’t won the Premier League player of the month since March 2018, in that time he’s scored 72 goals and provided 27 assists in 121 appearances. – a goal contribution every 85 minutes — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) October 8, 2021