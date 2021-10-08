 

Ronaldo hit the back of the net three times for Manchester United in the Premier League in the month of September as he continued his impact at Old Trafford.

 

He scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United and then found the back of the net at West Ham United, while also striking in Europe, with Champions League goals against Young Boys and Villarreal.

 

 

Liverpool hitman Salah has also started the season strongly, scoring three league goals in September, along with striking three times in the Champions League.

 

Reds fans are stunned that Ronaldo has been handed the award instead of Salah, with Red or Dead calling the decision “mind-boggling” while ppedrossalazar insists that supporters know who the real winner is.

 

 

William produced statistics to demonstrate why Salah has consistently been superb, while Martyn Greenstreet believes the snub is disrespectful.

 

However, for Ryan Crouch, Salah will not care about not winning the accolade as he is set to win the big trophies, while Ronaldo will miss out.

 

Ciro Ragozzino thinks simple maths and just knowing about football should have been enough to see Salah crowned player of the month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 