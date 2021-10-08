 

A long-running takeover saga came to an end on Thursday with Newcastle being bought by a consortium including the public wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

 

The consortium were claimed to have lined up Benitez to return to Newcastle, but the time taken to complete the takeover means that he is now in charge of Everton.

 

 

It has been suggested Newcastle could still move for Benitez under their new owners, but Everton fan Paul Roberts thinks the Spaniard has principles and will not walk away from Goodison Park.

 

Bluewail believes that Benitez has been superb on the pitch for Everton so far and has a great chance to now be just as good off it by saying publicly that he will not join Newcastle.

 

 

Gary Williams is of the view that Benitez is settled in Liverpool and loves the city, meaning he would not go to Newcastle.

 

Charles Stevenson feels that there is zero chance Benitez goes to Newcastle and expects the Toffees to back him with substantial cash soon.

 

Newcastle fan Andrew Davis meanwhile also thinks Benitez would not return to St James’ Park and favours Graham Potter or Antonio Conte to succeed Steve Bruce.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 