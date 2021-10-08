Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has popped up on the radar of Juventus and his representatives have been sounding out clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Van de Beek received assurances in the summer that he would have a bigger role to play in the team following a difficult first season at Manchester United.

But not much has changed and the Dutchman has continued to struggle to get game time, making just three appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The midfielder has struggled to hide his frustrations this season and ahead of the winter window, there are question marks over his future at the club.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Van de Beek is one of the midfielders the club are considering ahead of the winter window.

Juventus want to bolster their midfield options in the January window and are considering a number of players.

The Manchester United player has popped up on their radar and they are keeping tabs on his situation.

Van de Beek’s agents have already been sounding out clubs with the hope of finding an exit route out of Manchester United.

Solskjaer is believed to be reluctant to lose Van de Beek in January even if he is not using him much this season.