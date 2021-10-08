Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is one of the midfielders Barcelona are considering signing in the winter transfer window.

The midfielder has been a bit-part player since he joined Manchester United last year and not much has changed with only three appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Van de Beek has struggled to hide his frustrations this season and his agents are reportedly sounding out clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Juventus are amongst the clubs who are believed to be considering signing him and it has been claimed he has suitors in Spain as well.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are believed to be interested in getting their hands on him in the January transfer window.

Barcelona do not have much cash in hand but Ronald Koeman is pushing the club for reinforcements in the middle of the season.

The Barcelona coach wants a midfielder and Van de Beek is one of the players the club are looking at ahead of the winter window.

The Dutchman is likely to be open to a move this winter if the situation does not change in the next couple of months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still reluctant to let him go, but Van de Beek is likely to push for a move if he does not play many minutes from now until the winter window.