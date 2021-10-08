Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has stressed that Newcastle United will need time to attract the top talent as for the moment they are not a top draw for players despite their newfound wealth.

The Premier League landscape is set to go undergo another transformation following the arrival of Newcastle’s new owners who are backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The new owners have stressed the importance of building patiently towards turning Newcastle into a trophy-winning club again but most expect them to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer windows.

But Jordan is not expecting to see top players lining up to join Newcastle just yet despite their wealth as the club are still not a top draw in the market.

He insisted that Newcastle will need time to build their reputation in the market and they are still not a natural destination for the top stars of world football.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Newcastle United isn’t a draw right now, they are a draw because people’s perception is that they have a lot of money.

“That will take time to land in the market, it will take time to attract players.

“Who they are going to get in January? Because all they are going to do is to get B-rated players in January because the players who are potentially available to them, have already signed for big clubs.

“Is [Antoine] Griezmann is going to leave to join Newcastle right now because Newcastle’s owners are wealthy?

“Initially, it is going to take a period of time between the enormous wealth they have got behind them and the desire for people to come and play for Newcastle.

“They will have to pay premiums for people because ultimately, whether people like it or not, foreign players see London, they see Manchester but they don’t see Newcastle yet.”

The January window will be the first opportunity Newcastle will get to show their newfound financial muscle in the market after years of austerity under former owner Mike Ashley.