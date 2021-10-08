Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing better results with Manchester United after bagging the Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of September.

Ronaldo has made an instant impact since re-joining Manchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese scored three times in three Premier League during the month of September and was adjudicated the Player of the Month in English football’s top flight.

Ronaldo revealed his pride at bagging the award and credited his teammates for helping him make a great start to life back at Manchester United with goals in big games already.

Manchester United dropped five points in their last two league games but the veteran forward insisted that the results will start coming again if he and his team-mates continue to put in the hard yards.

Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote: “Proud to be elected Player of the Month among so many great players in the Premier League.

“Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them.

“Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!”

Ronaldo is likely to be in the starting eleven when Manchester United travel to Leicester City after the international break.

Manchester United will want him firing on all cylinders for the upcoming run of games, which include tussles against Liverpool and Tottenham as well in the Premier League.