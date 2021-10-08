Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that while Theo Corbeanu is a player of many qualities, he needs to improve on his end product.

Corbeanu is on loan at Hillsborough for the duration of the season from Premier League side Wolves and he has made four appearances so far for the Owls.

He has yet to score for Moore’s men, not yet recreating the displays he conjured up for the Under-23s at Wolves, for whom he netted seven times in 26 appearances.

Moore expressed frustration with the fact that while Corbeanu gets into some dangerous positions, his end product is not yet where it needs to be.

The Owls boss also stressed that there are areas the forward needs to develop more in, but insists that all at the club will do whatever it is in their capacity to help the loanee improve.

“There are parts of his game; he gets himself into wonderful positions but it’s his end product”, Moore said in a press conference.

“He has got wonderful balance and flair.

“He commits opposition defenders.

“He is equally balanced on the left hand side as he is on the right.

“There are still aspects of his game that he needs to work on.

“This is his first loan spell and he has come into a club with our structure and we will keep working with him.

“He has got his part to play for us.”

Corbeanu will be hoping that he keeps getting opportunities at Hillsborough and he is able to open his account in terms of goal sooner rather than later for the Owls.