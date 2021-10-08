Tottenham Hotspur will try and bring in a new attacker during the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Spurs tried to sign an attacking player towards the end of the summer transfer window, with sustained interest in Wolves’ Adama Traore, while they were also keen on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

But ultimately, the north London club failed in their pursuit of a forward player by the time the window shut at the end of August.

The decision-makers within Spurs’ recruitment team still want a forward player and they are again looking at potential targets.

And it has been claimed that Tottenham will try to complete the unfinished job during the January transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo wants more options in the final third for Spurs and is keen to bring in one more attacker.

It remains to be seen whether they will revive their interest in Wolves’ Traore in the winter transfer window.

Vlahovic remains a target and it recently came to light that he has refused to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

However, Spurs believe any move for the Serbian will have to wait until the next summer transfer window.

Tottenham did not replace Carlos Vinicius when his loan from Benfica ended in the summer.