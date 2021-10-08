Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington has insisted that his side cannot let Ipswich Town take the upper hand in their League One game this weekend at Portman Road.

The Shrews are currently second-bottom of the League One table and have lost six of their opening ten league games, including the last two outings.

Ipswich will be looking to turn the screw when they take on Shrewsbury this weekend and take advantage of their poor run-of-form.

Pennington revealed that the Shrews are expecting the Tractor Boys to make a fast start to proceedings as they look to make the most of their home advantage.

The defender urged the Shrews though to not let the Tractor Boys dictate the proceedings as otherwise the home team will run away with the game.

Speaking to Shrewsbury’s official site, Pennington said: “We’re expecting Ipswich to start fast and their last home result was very good.

“We expect them to be confident at home and we need to be aware of that.

“I’ve played there a few times before and we are looking forward to playing in a nice stadium and on a nice pitch.

“We need to settle down into the game and we know their fans will be up for the game.

“We can’t give them any chances to get on top of us with the advantages they have over us.

“We’re looking forward to the game.

“I am aware of who’s scoring goals and things like that and it’s something you should be aware of.

“It’s not something to focus too much on because you could end up being too worried about it.

“We will look at individuals, how they play and perform, and how they get their goals.”

The Tractor Boys’ undefeated streak was brought to an end last weekend as they lost to Accrington Stanley and they are at risk of being overtaken by Shrewsbury should they lose the fixture at Portman Road.

Manager Paul Cook’s side won the last time they played at Portman Road in the league, last month’s thumping of Doncaster Rovers, and the Tractor Boys will be hoping to make it two successive home victories.