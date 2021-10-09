Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that he cannot promise Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Denis Zakaria that the Bundesliga club can compete for the title.

Zakaria’s deal runs out at the end of the season and while the Bundesliga club are eager to have him sign a new contract, the midfielder wants to wait before making any decision regarding his future.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the midfielder, but they face competition from Serie A club Roma, who have set up a meeting with the player’s representatives.

Eberl admitted that he can give no guarantee at this time that Monchengladbach will be competing for the title to Zakaria.

The sporting director, however stressed that Zakaria is a very important player for the German side.

Speaking to German daily Bild, Eberl said: “If he wants to play to win the league again, then I can’t promise him that here.

“But it is clear that it is of outstanding importance to us.”

Zakaria has been a Monchengladbach player since the summer of 2017 and has made over 130 appearances in all competitions.

He has started the season brightly, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his five league games, but Monchengladbach themselves are only tenth in the Bundesliga table.