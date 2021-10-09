Some Crystal Palace fans have taken to social media to reflect on the takeover of Newcastle United and the Eagles’ meeting with the Magpies at Selhurst Park later this month.

The takeover saga at Newcastle came to an end earlier this week when a Saudi backed consortium took control of the club from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle are theoretically the richest club in the world due to the presence of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in the consortium who bought the club, and they are expected to invest heavily in driving the Magpies up the Premier League table.

The Magpies are set to face Tottenham next week in their first match under the new owners and Steve Bruce could be sacked by then.

But their first away trip under the new regime will be a trip to Crystal Palace, leaving fans looking ahead to the game.

Eagles fan Gary Tutton warned the Newcastle fans that they will feel gradually more disconnected from their club in the years to come despite the success they are likely to achieve.

Palace fan Christian is keener to see his team beat Newcastle and puncture their newfound optimism early, but Lord rickerz is worried that the Eagles could have to face a new manager bounce from the Magpies.

Jack is pondering over whether he could have supported a Crystal Palace team backed by the Saudis, while Kevin explained how he came to support the Eagles instead of Newcastle.

Newcastle can expect to face a hostile atmosphere at Selhurst Park if the Tifo posted by Christian is any indication.

Newcastle fans are celebrating the end of the Ashley era today. Their club will now join the elite group who will occupy the guaranteed top 6 of our top league and like the others will slowly realise they were closest to their club before the money arrived. #cpfc — Gary Tutton (@GaryTutton4) October 7, 2021

I’m gonna love it when we spank Newcastle in a few weeks. 🦅 — Christian (@ChristianEagle0) October 9, 2021

So we’re gonna face a a Newcastle team with new manager bounce are we?#cpfc — Lord rickerz 💙 (@rickerz61) October 8, 2021

Honestly a really great question from Lovetek10 on Reddit: What do you think #cpfc fam? pic.twitter.com/8lYliKMf47 — Jack (@jack_jsteele) October 8, 2021