Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss their club being linked with Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, and opinion is split.

Following the takeover by the Saudi-backed consortium, Newcastle have been linked with several players ahead of the winter transfer window, in which they are expected to splash the cash.

They are claimed to have made contact with Manchester United over signing Martial this winter and are also believed to be in touch with his representatives.

The Frenchman’s stock has fallen massively at Old Trafford since last season and he has dropped down the pecking order of forwards at Manchester United.

But Gareth feels Newcastle have set an example by overpaying for Joelinton and the Frenchman will now cost them more because they have set the benchmark high.

Newcastle fan Leigh Carter conceded that he has never been a big fan of the Manchester United man despite the speculation and Lee pointed out Martial is vastly inconsistent.

El Patron also believes Callum Wilson is still the better option up front for Newcastle and Bobby Martins shares the same sentiment.

However, Mr Magpie is a bit more excited and believes Martial would form an exciting front three for Newcastle alongside Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

And for Michael, Newcastle being linked with the likes of Martial is the stuff of dreams.

Before the Saudi takeover #nufc spent £40m on Joelinton, clubs are going to enjoy inflating prices based off that signing alone, that’s set the standard so Martial is surely worth £50m + — Gareth W (@OriginalWakey) October 9, 2021

I’ve never been a massive fan of Martial to be honest! I know it’s only speculation and I definitely shouldn’t get ahead of myself! #NUFC — Leigh Carter (@leighsamagpie) October 9, 2021

See we are “Linked” with Anthony Martial. Arguably had 1 good season out of 4. How any fan can label him a top player is nonsense.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/SIaUS5bZuv — Lee (@NostalgicNUFC) October 8, 2021

Calum Wilson is better than Martial #NUFC — El~Patron (@Yookow_OD) October 7, 2021

I’d be tempted to go with Martial, Van Der Beek and Bailly for £75m. Man United get some deadwood off their books and we get some big step ups from our current squad. I think a front three of Martial, Wilson and ASM would be quite exciting between Jan-May. #NUFC — Mr Magpie (@mrmagpie86) October 8, 2021

saw Martial’s name floated yesterday which is welcome but Wilson for me when fit should be #nufc starting #9. He has scored goals in a Bruce coached team devoid of creativity and his % conversion is right up there with the best. — bobby martins (@BobbyGoa) October 9, 2021