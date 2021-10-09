 

Following the takeover by the Saudi-backed consortium, Newcastle have been linked with several players ahead of the winter transfer window, in which they are expected to splash the cash.

 

They are claimed to have made contact with Manchester United over signing Martial this winter and are also believed to be in touch with his representatives.

 

 

The Frenchman’s stock has fallen massively at Old Trafford since last season and he has dropped down the pecking order of forwards at Manchester United.

 

But Gareth feels Newcastle have set an example by overpaying for Joelinton and the Frenchman will now cost them more because they have set the benchmark high.

 

 

Newcastle fan Leigh Carter conceded that he has never been a big fan of the Manchester United man despite the speculation and Lee pointed out Martial is vastly inconsistent.

 

El Patron also believes Callum Wilson is still the better option up front for Newcastle and Bobby Martins shares the same sentiment.

 

However, Mr Magpie is a bit more excited and believes Martial would form an exciting front three for Newcastle alongside Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

 

And for Michael, Newcastle being linked with the likes of Martial is the stuff of dreams.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 