Newcastle United are still conducting internal debates over when to take the call to sack Steve Bruce as their manager, according to The Athletic.

Bringing in a new manager is believed to be one of the priorities for the fresh owners at Newcastle as the club are lying in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Bruce has already admitted that he could be sacked as the new hierarchy will want to bring in a new manager at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle are reportedly considering handing him his P45 even before their next game against Tottenham next weekend.

But it has been claimed that no decision has been taken yet and Newcastle are still internally debating when to take the call.

Bruce is expected to be sacked at some point in the future and the club are considering names to replace him.

However, the new owners are yet to decide when to take the call to pull the plug on the Geordie’s reign at St. James’ Park.

The Newcastle owners are set to meet the squad at the start of next week but Bruce remains in charge for now.