Newcastle United do not have a shortlist of targets ready ahead of the January transfer window at the moment, according to The Athletic.

The involvement of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in the consortium that took charge of Newcastle this week has made the club one of the richest in the world.

Amanda Staveley has already stated the new ownership’s desire to win the Premier League for Newcastle in the next five to ten years and they are expected to spend big to invest into the squad.

The January transfer window will be an opportunity to show their financial muscle and they have already been linked with several players.

But it has been claimed that Newcastle do not have a whittled down shortlist of targets ready ahead of the winter transfer window.

Given the quick nature of the transaction that led to the changing of the guard at Newcastle, the club still do not have concrete transfer plans for January.

The Magpies are planning to spend money in the winter window given the limitations of the squad but nothing transformative is expected to happen.

Newcastle are expecting the major transfers and squad overhaul to happen only in the next summer transfer window.

The new owners also want to have a proper football structure in place and do a root and branch study of the organisation before spending big on the squad.