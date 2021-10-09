 

Earlier in the week Newcastle United changed owners as a consortium led by Amanda Staveley took over on Tyneside, making the club the richest in the world.

 

In a league already jam-packed with competition for Spurs, with their new-found riches the Magpies can rise up as another competitor for the London club.

 

 

Reacting to claims that Levy tried to stop the takeover, both World of Hotspur and Big Robz think that the Spurs chairman tried to do so because he does not want another club bypassing them to the top while he is not willing to pump money into Tottenham.

 

C G advises his fellow supporters to not be fazed by the new developments and to continue supporting Spurs no matter what.

 

 

AgainstDivision lumped Newcastle United with Manchester City and Chelsea as clubs that will buy success without hard work with the money invested into them and is worried that Spurs’ chance of a trophy is now gone.

 

Matt is another supporter who thinks Levy should stop interfering in the takeover saga and instead should concentrate on getting Spurs back competing.

 

Alcorn is concerned that going into the game next weekend between Spurs and the Magpies, Newcastle will have both a new owner and new manager bounce, following on from speculation that Steve Bruce will no longer be calling the shots next week at St James’ Park.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 