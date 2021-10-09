Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin has revealed that the Tractor Boys squad is the best he has been involved with and feels Paul Cook has a frightening array of talent at his disposal.

Chaplin was the scorer of Ipswich’s second goal as they beat Gillingham 2-0 in the EFL Trophy earlier this week, a game in which Cook made wholesale changes.

Cook shook his side up, showing the depth of his squad, but is again expected to revert to a more familiar line-up against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Chaplin admits that there is real quality at Portman Road and says he has never been involved in a stronger squad.

The forward is of the view that the talent that Cook has at his disposal is frightening by League One standards.

“I wouldn’t like to have the gaffer’s job because he’s definitely got a tough one”, Chaplin was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“There are a lot of good players at this football club and you can see that we can make 11 changes and still have so much quality on the pitch.

“It’s frightening at this level.

“It’s probably the best squad I’ve been involved in, in terms of ability and quality. I stand by that.”

Ipswich will be looking to see off Shrewsbury this afternoon and Chaplin will be hoping to be involved in the game.