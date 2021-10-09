Rangers defender Nikola Katic has expressed his delight at his progress, especially after getting on the scoresheet with a header.

The Croatian missed the 2020/21 campaign with a serious knee injury and is only now starting to get used to regular game time again.

Rangers sent Katic on a season-long loan back to Croatia with Hajduk Split in the summer and he is looking to steer clear of injuries and play consistently back in his homeland.

Katic is delighted at how things are now going and took to social media to post a photograph of his leg when injured, along with a photograph of himself scoring with a header for Hajduk Split.

The Rangers defender wrote: “Back scoring headers!

“Life is great.”

Rangers goalkeeper Andy Firth quickly replied: “Love it big man.”

Katic has so far made three appearances across all competitions for Hajduk Split, but has only clocked the full 90 minutes once.

He will want to continue to up his game time over the course of the campaign as he looks to prove his fitness to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.