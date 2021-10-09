Elliott Embleton has revealed that helping Blackpool earn promotion into the Championship last term has boosted his confidence and stressed he hopes to use that experience to be a better player at Sunderland this season.

Embleton spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool, and became a key player, helping them make the playoffs and ultimately earn promotion to the Championship.

However, while Embleton’s season ended on a high with Blackpool, his parent club Sunderland were knocked out by Lincoln City at the semi-final stage of the League One playoffs, forcing them to spend a fourth consecutive season in the third tier.

The 22-year-old sees a lot of positives from his spell at Bloomfield, and revealed helping the Tangerines seal promotion has given him a lot of confidence.

Embleton added that he learned a lot playing regular first team football under Neil Critchley last term, and is now looking to use that experience at the Stadium of Light this season.

“It was a massive thing for me to play in a promotion side in this league”, Embleton told Sky Sports.

“The promotion helped with the confidence.

“And playing games, that’s what helps to develop you.

“I had a good manager [at Blackpool] who helped develop me tactically, and we had a good run of 16 games unbeaten, so everything was good there.

“Playing 20-plus games, playing every week for two months straight, winning games, getting assists and scoring a few goals here and there. It was a massive boost.

“Hopefully coming back into Sunderland now I can use that experience here.

“I’ve been here since I was six or seven. It’s my club, I want to play here.

“It’s my hometown and my family all support Sunderland.

“So, to see me playing for their team is a big thing.”

Although Sunderland were thumped 4-0 by Portsmouth in their latest League One outing, they are still second in the table, inside the automatic promotion spots.