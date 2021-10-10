Brighton have joined Premier League rivals West Ham United in the race to sign Clermont centre-forward Mohamed Bayo, according to The Sun.

The Hammers strengthened their attack with Nikola Vlasic in the summer, but remain keen on bringing in a back-up for star striker Michail Antonio.

With a new centre-forward on their agenda, West Ham are claimed to have identified Clermont frontman Bayo as a potential recruit, though they are more likely to move for him next summer.

However, West Ham are not the only Premier League club interested in signing Bayo, with Brighton also said to be admirers of the 23-year-old.

The Seagulls watched the Guinea international score against Lorient last weekend and have touched based with Clermont over a potential transfer.

Brighton view Bayo as a long-term project and waiting for the bidding to start for him, with West Ham and Bordeaux also interested in him.

Clermont are claimed to want a fee in the region of £10m to sanction a transfer for Bayo, who has scored five goals and provided two assists from eight Ligue 1 appearances this term.

Bayo extended his contract with Clermont until the summer of 2024 earlier this month.