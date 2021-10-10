Ipswich Town star Scott Fraser has insisted that if the Tractor Boys always played how they did in the first 25 minutes against Shrewsbury Town, the rest of the league would be afraid to face them.

The Tractor Boys came out 2-1 victors against the Shrews as Conor Chaplin and talisman Macauley Bonne both scored to help manager Paul Cook’s side get back to winning ways.

Cook’s side dominated possession and controlled the ball in the first 25 minutes or so of the game and the Tractor Boys got on the scoresheet through Chaplin’s goal towards the end of that period.

Fraser thinks that if his team kept up the same level that they displayed in the first 20 to 25 minutes against Shrewsbury at the weekend, the rest of the sides in the third tier will be afraid to play against them.

The midfielder also thinks that the fans were greatly responsible for the display against the Shrews and he believes that the fans could help create an atmosphere that makes facing Ipswich a fearful proposition.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Fraser said: “Teams should be coming here fearing to come here.

“If we played like how we did in the first 20-25 minutes, no team will want to come here, especially when we have got the fans on our side.

“It’s up to us to create that atmosphere; the fans came out in good numbers again.

“It’s up to us to put on that show, when they get behind us, as an opposition player it could be tough for them.”

With the victory at the weekend, the Tractor Boys have now made it two home league wins in a row and they are now up to fourteenth in the League One table.