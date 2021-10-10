Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has expressed his hope that transfer speculation will not affect the mindset of Dusan Vlahovic, who has been heavily linked with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Vlahovic was the subject of bids during the summer transfer window, with Spurs and Atletico Madrid chasing him, but Fiorentina made sure to keep hold of him.

He has since rejected a new contract at Fiorentina and is expected to depart the Italian side in future transfer windows, with Manchester City also now holding an interest in him.

However, Italiano is adamant that Vlahovic is a professional of the highest order and that he will give it his all for Fiorentina despite the furore surrounding the striker.

The Fiorentina boss further hopes that off-the-pitch matters do not interfere with the striker’s performances on the pitch.

Speaking to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Italiano said: “Vlahovic? There are two more years on his contract.

“He is a serious professional.

“He will give everything for Fiorentina.

“I believe that when he has to go on the pitch and push hard he will always do it.

“I hope problems outside football won’t interfere.”

Vlahovic’s record this season suggest that indeed the striker has not let the transfer talk affect his game on the pitch, as he has scored six goals in eight matches overall for Fiorentina.