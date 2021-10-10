Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that Mohamed Salah’s recent form has served to silence him on account of his earlier criticism of the star forward.

Although he ended up scoring 22 goals in the league last season, Salah faced a goal drought in the Premier League starting from late December that lasted until the last day of January when he broke it with two strikes in a match against West Ham United.

He has started this season wonderfully however, notching up six goals and three assists in his seven Premier League appearances, in addition to scoring three times in the Champions League.

Aldridge believes that Salah’s purple patch of form to start the season should put to bed any doubts that the forward does not perform at the same level as his glory days.

The former Reds striker confessed that Salah’s form has made him eat his own words and he does not see the forward leaving Liverpool soon.

“Liverpool’s current star man has the trophies to back up his goal record and if he was to stay at Liverpool for another three or four years at least, he could get close to joining Hunt and Ian Rush as the club’s greatest scorers of all time”, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“What he has shown in the opening weeks of the season banishes the notion that Salah has lost his edge and he has certainly silenced me with his performances this season.

“Regular readers of my Sunday World column will know that I questioned whether Salah’s heart was still at Liverpool when he went horribly off the boil last season.

“He looked lethargic at times when the club went through their horrible slump at the start of 2021, but he has that fire back in his belly now and I can’t believe he wants to play anywhere else.

“The Premier League is the only place to be, with the Spanish and Italian leagues on a downward curve as they struggle to cope with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“So FSG need to nip this in the bud, sit down with Salah’s agent, ignore any animosity there may be there from some of the tweets he sent out down the years and get this contract signed.”

Salah is nearing the 150 goal mark for the Reds in all competitions and he will be eager to reach that milestone this season in addition to helping Liverpool lift more trophies.