Sunderland loan star Josh Hawkes has explained that he backs himself to get goals, having opened his account for Tranmere Rovers, but insisted that he does not set targets for himself.

Hawkes, who scored his first goal for Sunderland in their EFL Cup tie against Port Vale in August, sealed a season-long loan move to Tranmere towards the end of the transfer window.

Having established himself as a regular starter for Tranmere, the 22-year-old scored his first goal for the League Two side in their 2-0 win over Colchester United on Friday.

Expressing his delight at opening his account for Micky Mellon’s side, Hawkes admitted that he is relieved to have scored his first goal and feels it took some weight off his shoulders.

Hawkes explained that he backs himself to score a number of goals and is hopeful that he can add more to his tally after opening his account against Colchester.

“I like to think that I back myself to get goals“, Hawkes told Tranmere’s in-house media.

“When I’m not doing that, I’m trying to think why I’m not.

“To finally get off the mark, it is like a bit of a relief, a bit of weight off the shoulders and hopefully now I can push on and score more.“

While Hawkes backs himself to find the back of the net several times, he revealed that he does not set any personal targets for himself.

“[I focus on] just going out and playing my own game really“, the Sunderland loan said.

“I’d like to think within a season I can score a few goals, so I don’t really have any targets to myself.

“As long as we’re winning games and I’m performing, then that’s all that really matters.“

Hawkes has made seven appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside-based club, contributing to two goals in the process.