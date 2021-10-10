Former Rangers star Fraser Aird has expressed his belief that there is no better player than James Tavernier for young Gers right-back Nathan Patterson to learn from.

Tavernier has held his own in the right-back spot for the Gers ever since his arrival in Ibrox in the summer of 2015, making more than 300 appearances for the Scottish giants.

Patterson meanwhile is a product of the Gers’ academy and the 19-year old has already made 20 appearances for the senior team.

Aird admits he was hugely happy to see Tavernier, his former team-mate at Ibrox, finally lift the Scottish Premiership title last season after years of hard work and dealing with pressure.

The former Gers star thinks that Tavernier is one of the best right-backs in the United Kingdom and he is the ideal player for a youngster like Patterson to look up to and emulate.

Speaking to the Rangers Review, Aird said: “He’s [Tavernier] done incredible things since he came to the club, he’s been a leader on and off the park.

“It was great to see him lift his first trophy for Rangers, I think he had a lot of pressure on him in the last few years not being able to get any silverware and at Rangers that’s what it’s all about.

“To see the joy on his face when he got the chance to lift that league trophy was incredible because I know the sacrifices he’s made and the loyalty he has shown to Rangers over the last few years.

“He’s grown as a player and into a captain and then there’s the young boy coming through, Nathan Patterson.

“There’s a lot of hype around him and he’s learning from the best.

“For me, Tav is probably one of the top right-backs in the UK.

“Even if you put him down in England he’d still do incredible things.

“There’s no better player for Nathan to look up to right now and get the chance to train with every day.”

Tavernier is still going strong and he has made six appearances in the league this season; Patterson will be hoping to replicate the seasoned right-back’s achievements at Ibrox by learning as much as he can from him.