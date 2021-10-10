Liverpool have been linked with a move for Olympiacos star Pape Abou Cisse, along with Arsenal and Everton, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Cisse has been a key player for Olympiacos so far this season, helping them maintain their unbeaten run both in the Greek top flight and the Europa League.

The 26-year-old’s performances for the Greek giants have seen him being linked with a move to several clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool are claimed to have had scouts in attendance for Olympiacos’ Europa League clash with Fenerbahce, a match in which Cisse shone.

Having been impressed with Cisse’s performance, there have been suggestions that Liverpool, along with Arsenal and Everton, are keen on his signature.

However, those claims are wide of the mark and the Reds are not keen on making a move for the Senegal international.

While it has emerged that Liverpool are not in the mix for Cisse, it remains to be seen if Arsenal and Everton intend to get serious about him in January.

Cisse has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Olympiacos so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.