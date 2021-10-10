Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is keen on earning a loan move to a Premier League club next summer, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at League One club Rochdale and earned another temporary move to Portsmouth in the summer.

Since moving to Fratton Park, Bazunu has established himself as a regular starter for Portsmouth, as well as the Ireland national team, ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

Having impressed for Pompey so far, Manchester City, who are convinced Bazunu will play for them in the future, are already considering where to send him next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to see Bazunu tested in the Championship, but the 19-year-old has set his standards high.

Despite currently plying his trade in the third tier, the Ireland international is hopeful of earning a temporary move to a club in the Premier League next summer.

It remains to be seen if Bazunu can continue impressing during his time at Portsmouth and earn interest from a top flight club.

It is also unclear if Manchester City would be prepared to send the goalkeeper on loan to a Premier League side without guarantees over playing time.