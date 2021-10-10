Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath has hailed Manchester City’s young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for possessing exceptional talent.

Bazunu joined Manchester City in February 2019 but has not yet made an appearance for the senior team, instead going out on loan last season as well as the ongoing one.

The 19-year-old has already made eight appearances for his native Republic of Ireland in the net and in this weekend’s World Cup qualifier, kept his first clean sheet for the national team as the Irish ran out 3-0 victors.

McGrath praised the performance of the starlet against Azerbaijan and expressed his belief that the young goalkeeper has immense talent.

The former Ireland defender thinks that the Citizens did the right thing in holding on to his countryman as he thinks the goalkeeper could prove to be an adequate replacement for current No.1 Ederson in the future.

“Gavin Bazunu made some good stops [against Azerbaijan] and the lad really is a cracking goalkeeping talent for a 19-year-old”, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World Column.

“No wonder Manchester City have refused any offer that has come in for him.

“They don’t need Gavin right now, so they are happy to loan him out.

“But when Gavin is 24 and Ederson has moved on from the Etihad who knows what might happen.”

Bazunu has played all but one match for Portsmouth, his loan club, in the league this season, managing to keep four clean sheets in ten appearances so far.