Fixture: Sunderland Under-23s vs Leeds United Under-23s

Competition: Premier League Cup

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their Under-23s side to lock horns with Sunderland Under-23s in a Premier League Cup group stage game this afternoon.

Mark Jackson has taken his Leeds Under-23s side to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, but is forced to make do without a number of players due to international call-ups.

The clash takes place in Group E, with the Premier League Cup split into eight groups of four teams and two teams then progressing into the knockout stages after facing the sides in their group home and away.

Jackson’s men lost their Premier League Cup opener against Wigan Athletic, while Sunderland went down to defeat against Mansfield Town.

The Leeds boss has first team experience in his team today in the shape of centre-back Pascal Struijk, while exciting winger Crysencio Summerville is also included from the off.

Also in the team is Sean McGurk, who has impressed since his summer move to Leeds from Wigan.

Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Sunderland Under-23s

Christy, Sutcliffe, Ferguson, Struijk, Moore, Debayo, Summerville, Snowdon, Dean, McGurk, Miller

Substitutes: Ombang, McKinstry, Gray, Kenneh, Spencer