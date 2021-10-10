Sunderland loan star Jack Diamond has insisted that Harrogate Town are hungrier than ever and expressed his view that League Two is not far off League One in terms of standard.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive spell with Sunderland last season, making 34 appearances across all competitions and contributing to six goals.

On the back of a successful campaign with the Black Cats, Diamond joined League Two outfit Harrogate with a view to getting more first team experience under his belt.

Currently plying his trade in the English fourth tier with Simon Weaver’s side, the Englishman has insisted that League Two is not far off League One.

Diamond explained that League Two is a competitive division despite being the fourth tier and said that it is similar to League One, except for the quality of a few teams.

“I think it [League Two] is the same as every league, you’ve got that top half which is a bit different, but altogether it’s a competitive league“, Diamond told Harrogate Town TV.

“It’s not far off League One at all, it is just a few clubs.“

Diamond, who previously spent time with Harrogate in the 2019/20 season, is also of the view that the Sulphurites are more competitive and hungrier than ever.

“It has [changed] in like a few of the players and stuff“, Diamond said.

“Obviously, it is just more competitive than ever, hungrier than ever, training steps up all the time.

“So, I think in that case it has [changed] a bit, but not in terms of the lads, the group and the whole philosophy of the club.“

Diamond has scored two goals and provided one assist from six League Two appearances for Harrogate so far this season.