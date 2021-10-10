Tottenham Hotspur have started keeping tabs on Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore after agreeing a deal with the Ligue 1 club for Pape Matar Sarr, according to The Sun.

The north London giants had a busy summer transfer window after Fabio Paratici’s arrived as the club’s new managing director of football.

Tottenham strengthened their squad with the addition of a host of younger players in the shape of Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side also reached an agreement with Metz for 19-year-old midfielder Sarr to join at the end of the ongoing season.

Tottenham intend to continue recruiting young players to their squad and have identified another potential recruit at the Ligue 1 club.

Spurs are claimed to be back scouting Metz to keep tabs on Mali Under-23s international Traore, who could now follow team-mate Sarr to London.

Having made his senior debut for Metz last season, the 20-year-old has established himself as a regular with the first team this term.

Traore, who has made eight Ligue 1 appearances for Metz this season, could get a UK visa if he gets called up to the Mali national team for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations.