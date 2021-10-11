Some Aston Villa fans have taken to social media to express their concerns about Emiliano Martinez potentially attracting transfer interest as he continues to shine for club and country.

Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal for a fee said to be in the region of £17m last summer and has been a star performer for the Birmingham-based club since.

The 29-year-old has taken his form to the Argentina national team as well, helping them win the Copa America in the summer and making nine saves across their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Uruguay during the ongoing international break.

As Martinez continues to shine for both club and country, Aston Villa fans are starting to get worried about the goalkeeper potentially attracting transfer interest and Steven feels that he will be the subject of offers soon.

Zeus is of the view that Martinez is Aston Villa’s best player at the moment and feels he is moving into a new realm, but conceded that it is inevitable that clubs will be interested in signing him shortly.

There have been suggestions that Jack Grealish had a release clause in his contract with Villa that allowed him to join Manchester City for £100m in the summer and Chris is wondering if there is a similar clause in Martinez’s deal.

Kieran hailed the Argentinean as the best goalkeeper in the world, while Jordan suggested that Aston Villa would have missed out on a great player had they decided to sign Aaron Ramsdale instead last year.

Dan insisted that England made a massive blunder by not calling up Martinez, who has been in the country since 2010, to their national team ahead of Argentina.

There will be bids for him coming in very soon… 😬😭 #avfc — Steven Pepperslonelyheartsclubband (@stevenmdunne) October 11, 2021

Emi Martinez is now moving into a new realm. Villas best player at this point. Interest in his services is inevitable sooner or later. What an incredible signing he has been! #avfc #utv — Zeus_AVFC (@Zeus_AVFC) October 11, 2021

Wonder what release clause we’ve put in Emi Martinez’s contract? 🤔 #avfc — Chris Ellis (@ChrisEllis250) October 11, 2021

It’s actually mad that we have got literally the best Goalkeeper in the world , Emi Martinez 👏🏽❤️#AVFC #UTV — Acne&Saltfish (@Kieavfc) October 11, 2021

Imagine if we went out and bought Ramsdale instead of Emi Martinez. #AVFC — Jordan Smith (@AVFCjordan) October 11, 2021