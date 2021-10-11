Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is currently not in talks with Chelsea over a new deal and wants to assess his options in January, according to Sky Sports (12:53).

Rudiger has been a key player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, helping the side win the Champions League trophy last season.

The German, though, is in the final nine months of his contract with the European champions and there are question marks around his future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Roma defender wants a contract that reflects his importance in the squad and Chelsea are yet to meet his expectations.

While Rudiger edges closer to the end of his contract with Chelsea, there are currently no talks going on between the club and his representatives.

The 28-year-old is keen to assess his options in January, when he will be able to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club.

However, Rudiger remains 100 per cent committed to Chelsea and putting pen to paper on a fresh contract is among his options.

Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in signing Rudiger, while Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for him.