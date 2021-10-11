Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss Raphinha’s long-term future at Leeds United as his stock continues to rise in both the Premier League and at international level with Brazil.

The winger was a surprise signing for Leeds last summer but gradually evolved into one of the side’s most potent attackers under the tutelage of boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Raphinha’s form for Leeds this season saw him earn his first call up for his country Brazil and he won his second international cap on Sunday in a 0-0 draw against Colombia.

The winger is leading the scoring charts for Leeds in the Premier League with three goals and has had a dream start to his career as part of the Selecao, which has raised his stock even further.

Victoria Firth x urged Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani to tie down Raphinha with a new contract as soon as possible as he is deserving of an improved deal.

However, Ollie Mulkeen is less optimistic about Leeds’ prospects of holding on to Raphinha for a long time and thinks he will not sign a new deal at the club and look for an exit next summer.

Kev Cressey has admitted he is scared about the possibility of Raphinha leaving Leeds in January for Newcastle United, on the back of them being financially rejuvenated with the arrival of new owners.

Tommy also feels Raphinha is almost certain to leave Elland Road and stressed the need to bring in a potential replacement soon, so that he can adjust to Bielsa’s style of play by the time the Brazilian leaves.

Aidan meanwhile insists that any Leeds fans thinking Raphinha will stay at Leeds beyond the current campaign are delusional.

MH_DHC though is sure Leeds will get a quality fee if they sell the Brazilian, and stressed they need to use that money wisely.

Alfie Hairland expressed his disbelief that Raphinha, with his performances for Brazil, is not at all trending on Twitter, with Lionel Messi hogging all the headlines.

