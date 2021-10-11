Jamie Shackleton has revealed that Leeds United Under-23s starlet Crysencio Summerville is very strong for a player of his size and admitted he is a nightmare to deal with in training.

The winger has been a regular presence in Premier League matchday squads for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, and has already clocked up game time in two games this season.

Summerville is regularly involved with the senior team in training at Thorp Arch and is regularly pitted against the likes of Shackleton.

And the 22-year-old has revealed that Summerville is very strong for a player of his size and is equally sharp when it comes to his proficiency as a winger.

Shackleton admitted that the 19-year-old is a nightmare to defend but stressed, it is players like him and other Whites wingers that help him to step up his game.

“Coming up against top-class forwards and wingers that we have inside the club definitely helps [in improving my game]”, Shackleton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Cry Summerville, is a nightmare to mark.

“He’s really sharp. For his size he’s very, very strong.

“I do my best to keep up with him and the other wingers.

“We’ve got some very sharp wingers at the club.”

Summerville was on target for Leeds Under-23s with a sensational solo effort in their 2-1 Premier League Cup loss to Sunderland Under-23s on Sunday.