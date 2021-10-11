David Prutton is of the view that Raphinha is going attract a lot of potential suitors in the future if he keeps on playing well for Leeds United and insists they would be foolish to not entertain a huge bid for him.

After an impressive debut campaign in English football, the Brazilian has again been in sparkling form for Leeds, as he continues to be a livewire in attack.

A string of impressive outings has raised Raphinha’s stock in the Premier League and it has been a topic of discussion among fans whether tops clubs will come calling for him in upcoming transfer windows.

Ex-Leeds star Prutton is an admirer of the winger and feels that if he keeps on shining in Leeds colours, he is sure to attract a lot of potential suitors soon.

Prutton insists that if clubs come knocking on the door for Raphinha, Leeds would be foolish to not entertain a huge bid for him, even if it means they might lose one of their brightest talents.

“If he [Raphinha] plays well for Leeds then Leeds do better and Leeds get higher up the Premier League”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That obviously attracts attention and you have gone from a player that had a decent enough pedigree when coming to Leeds to now turning out for his national side.

“He is one of many players that have come to Leeds and improved himself and got better.

“Without wanting to sound fatalistic about it, if he does keep turning up like he has been and that attracts attention then somebody will come in with a sizeable bid at some stage.

“That is when Leeds need to show their mettle with it.

“But no matter which football club you are, unless you are Manchester City or Liverpool, then money talks and I won’t put Newcastle United into that bracket just yet.

“If that happens then Leeds would be daft not to entertain a huge figure for Raphinha but for Leeds fans hopefully that is a dilemma that is very much in the future rather than at the forefront.”

Having come off the bench in Brazil’s 0-0 draw against Colombia on Sunday, Raphinha is again expected to feature on Friday against Uruguay, which has put his participation in Leeds’ upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton at the weekend in doubt.