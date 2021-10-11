Liverpool could make a move for Fiorentina centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, in the winter transfer window.

Vlahovic has been tipped to leave Fiorentina in the near future after La Viola president Rocco Commisso revealed that he has rejected a major contract offer from the club.

The Serbia international has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Premier League side Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus.

Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Liverpool are also claimed to be keen on signing Vlahovic – we revealed they held talks before the summer window – and could step up their interest in him soon.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Jurgen Klopp’s side could make an attempt to sign the 21-year-old from Fiorentina in January.

Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January due to the African Cup of Nations and could look to use the transfer window to strengthen the area.

The Reds, though, could face significant competition for Vlahovic’s signature.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Vlahovic, but Spurs managing director football Fabio Paratici insisted that the striker is currently not in the club’s plans.