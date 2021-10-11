Danny Murphy has revealed he has not spoken to his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard about the Newcastle United job, but does not feel he would leave Rangers for St James’ Park.

Newcastle entered a new era of leadership last week as Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, backed massively by the Saudi Public Investment Fund took over the club from Mike Ashley.

The new owners are tipped to make wholesale changes at St. James’ Park and they are expected to replace current boss Steve Bruce with a new manager before Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, is among the names linked with the Magpies managerial role, and Murphy, a close friend of his has revealed he is yet to talk to him about potential interest from the Tyneside giants.

Murphy added that he does not think Gerrard will leave Rangers for Newcastle at present as it would be a risk for him with them currently going through a transition period in which even their top flight status is not guaranteed.

Asked whether he thinks Gerrard would leave Rangers for Newcastle, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I have not [spoken to him] but I do not think he will.

“My instincts say no, he would not.

“I think in this stage in Newcastle’s evolution, it would be too much of a risk for him.

“Relegation battle, they are not guaranteed to stay up, no matter who comes in and takes charge.”

It remains to be seen whether the Newcastle hierarchy will approach Gerrard with any solid proposals in the near future, but he is understood to be happy at Ibrox.