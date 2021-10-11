 

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been on Liverpool’s books since joining from Arsenal in 2017, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the side, with injuries adding to his woes.

 

It has emerged that the 28-year-old is considering a move away from Anfield amid concerns about his playing time at the club and some Liverpool fans would, it appears, be glad to see him go, with banking cash from Newcastle appealing to many.

 

 

Seyjith is among the Liverpool fans who are happy to see Oxlade-Chamberlain depart the club and suggested that the Reds should sell him to Newcastle, who have become the richest club in the top flight following their acquisition last week.

 

Garvit feels Newcastle are the obvious choice for Oxlade-Chamberlain if he is to leave Liverpool and Brian quipped that he welcomes the Magpies to start bidding for the midfielder at £50m, while Zain is of the view that a move to Tyneside could work for the player as his partner is from the area.

 

 

Aled insisted that Oxlade-Chamberlain has been bang average for Liverpool, while Gabi questioned what does the Englishman offer to the team other than being funny in YouTube videos.

 

Not all Liverpool fans are keen to see Oxlade-Chamberlain depart though, with Walk Breathe explaining that he would love to see the midfielder becoming a world class player.

 

Dan pointed out that the former Arsenal star has been unlucky with injuries, while a Liverpool fan that goes by the username Natural Red feels he still has so much to offer.

 

BigBobz hailed Oxlade-Chamberlain as a massive asset for Liverpool and opined that he is respected by the younger players in the squad like Jordan Henderson and James Milner are.

 

While many Liverpool fans are divided on whether to sell or keep Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kalema is of the view that a loan move to West Ham would be valuable for the player.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 