Leicester City would reject Newcastle United’s approach if they opt to step up their interest in Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, whose stance on the situation remains unknown, according to the Northern Echo.

Steve Bruce’s days as Newcastle’s manager appear to be numbered after the takeover of the Tyneside-based club went through last week.

One of the new owners’ top priorities is said to be appointing a new manager, with Bruce expected to be sacked before Newcastle’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester City boss Rodgers, who has also had stints with Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic, is claimed to be a strong candidate to take charge as Newcastle’s new manager.

The Magpies, though, could face a challenge to bring in Rodgers as their new boss, with Leicester prepared to do everything they can to keep hold of him.

Leicester would reject Newcastle’s interest firmly if they decide to make a formal approach for the Northern Irishman.

While the Foxes are determined to hold on to Rodgers amidst links with Newcastle, the 48-year-old’s stance over the situation remains unknown.

Apart from Rodgers, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, Italian tactician Antonio Conte and Brighton manager Graham Potter have been touted as potential candidates for the Newcastle managerial job.