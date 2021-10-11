Danny Murphy has insisted that he does not see any obvious candidates to replace Steve Bruce in the Newcastle United hot seat if they are in for a relegation battle this season.

Bruce’s future at the Tyneside giants is under the scanner at moment having seen a Saudi Arabia-led consortium taking over at the club last week from Mike Ashley.

The new owners are tipped to bring in a replacement for Bruce soon and he is expected to be shown the exit door before Newcastle’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Former top flights star Murphy has admitted that there are a lot of top managers that can help rebuild the club with new signings and turn them to a competitive outfit.

However, Murphy stressed that if Newcastle, who are currently winless in the Premier League, are in for a relegation battle this season, there are no obvious candidates that are better equipped to steady the ship than Bruce, with him having experience of keeping them afloat in the top flight.

“There is no obvious candidate to come in for a relegation battle”, Murphy told talkSPORT while discussing Bruce’s future at Newcastle.

“There is a different conversation if you are asking me are there managers out there who are capable of working with new players and spending money and competing?

“Of course, there are, lots of top managers out there.

“But coming into the Premier League, if you have not been in it before, into a relegation battle, and understanding how to win games that are not always going to be free flowing, or easy on the eye, who is out there more equipped than Bruce at the moment?

“That is a difficult one, nobody jumps out to me.”

Newcastle fans are far from happy with Bruce remaining at the club owing to their struggles under him in recent months.

And it remains to be seen whether there will be a new man on the Newcastle touchline come Sunday.