Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is of the view that his side’s upcoming Champions League clash against Liverpool will be a tough test, but stressed he is very motivated for the challenge.

The La Liga champions are set to return to Champions League action next Tuesday and will have their hands full as they welcome an in-form Liverpool side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have started their campaign on a strong note and are currently leading scorers in the European competition with eight goals, along with Bayern Munich, a tally they will be hoping to add to against an Atletico Madrid defence comprising of the likes of Hermoso.

The Rojiblancos star is looking forward to facing Liverpool and stressed he is very motivated to play in the special game.

Hermoso feels the path to victory against Liverpool will be a complicated one, given the quality of players they have and the standards they maintain in both Europe and in the Premier League.

“It is a special game, very motivating, we already played against them in 2020”, Hermoso told Spanish daily AS while discussing their upcoming game against Liverpool.

“We know the importance of the clash, the kind of team they are and the players they have.

“Every year they compete to win their league [the Premier League], and in Europe.

“It will be very complicated.”

Atletico Madrid knocked out Liverpool at the round of 16 stage the last time they met in the Champions League and Liverpool will be determined to get one over them with a win next week.