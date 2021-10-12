Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon believes that his former Sevilla team-mate Bryan Gil is a “fantastic guy” with a lot of energy on the pitch, but will need time to settle and get used to his new surroundings in north London.

Spurs signed the highly rated Gil from Sevilla this summer with Argentine winger Erik Lamela heading in the opposite direction along with a substantial fee.

Reguilon, who was a team-mate of Gil’s during his stint with Sevilla, insists that the winger is a fantastic guy with a lot of energy that can be seen in the way he performs on the pitch.

However, with Gil being just 20 and still being new to English football, the full-back is of the opinion that he is going to take time to settle in and get used to his new surroundings.

“I played with him at Sevilla, and he is a fantastic guy”, Reguilon told Tottenham’s official site.

“He’s very young though, so he’s going to need time to settle and get used to his new surroundings.

“But he is a fantastic professional.

“He has so much energy about him as well, and you can see that in the way he performs on the pitch.”

Gil has been eased into action by Spurs boss Nuno so far, featuring in nine games across all competitions for his new club and playing the full 90 minutes on only three occasions.

The Spaniard is still waiting for his first Premier League start.