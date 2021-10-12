 

Newcastle became the topic of discussion in the world of football after they were acquired by the Saudi Public Investment Fund last week, with fans and pundits debating which big stars they should go after.

 

England legend Ferdinand said that Rice is one player the Magpies should target, but the comment has not gone down well among West Ham fans, especially with the former defender being considered an Irons legend by many.

 

 

Ossie pointed out how Ferdinand is constantly urging other clubs to sign Rice and insisted that he knew the former defender’s love for West Ham was a farce.

 

Henry had a go at Ferdinand by pointing out how he is advising other clubs to sign West Ham’s best player despite being a self-proclaimed Hammers fan.

 

 

Barry is baffled by Ferdinand’s decision to tout Rice to West Ham’s Premier League rivals and questioned what has caused the 42-year-old to turn on his former employers.

 

John revealed that he has respect for Ferdinand, who began his career at West Ham, but insisted that he should stop trying to sell Rice to other clubs.

 

Keith suggested that it is no wonder PAI Capital’s takeover of West Ham failed as Ferdinand, who backed the project, is constantly touting Rice to Hammers’ rivals.

 

Suze insisted that Ferdinand should remember his roots and stop urging other clubs to sign West Ham players.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 