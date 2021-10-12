Inter duo Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij are claimed to be on Newcastle United’s radar as they approach their first transfer window under new ownership.

Newcastle’s owners have turned their attention towards appointing a new manager and a director of football after completing the club’s takeover last week.

The Magpies’ plans for the winter transfer window are expected to become clearer once they have hired a new boss and a director of football.

While the winter transfer window is still three months away, Newcastle are said to be eyeing a host of players and appear to have identified two potential targets in Italy.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter duo Brozovic and De Vrij are on the Tyneside-based club’s radar ahead of the winter transfer window.

Brozovic is in the final nine months of his contract with the Italian champions and could be available for transfer in January.

De Vrij, on the other hand, has a contract with Inter until 2023, but super agent Mino Raiola is claimed to be planning his future.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players since being taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and it remains to be seen if they step up their interest in the Inter duo.