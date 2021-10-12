Newcastle United are plotting an ambitious move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as the club’s new owners look to give the Magpies an elite English spine, according to Eurosport.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed the acquisition of Newcastle last week and the Magpies fans are excited about what could lie ahead for the club.

The new owners have identified the appointment of a new manager and a sporting director as top priorities, but there is a lot of talk about the club’s transfer plans.

There are suggestions that the new owners plan to give Newcastle an elite English spine and Tottenham’s Kane could be at the top of the transfer wish list.

The Magpies are claimed to be plotting an ambitious move for the England captain as they dream of giving the side an elite English spine.

While it remains to be seen if Newcastle have what it takes to lure Kane to St. James’ Park, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling could be another player on their wish list.

The Magpies are claimed to be looking to be involved in talks for Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham when they decide to leave West Ham and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

It is said that Burnley defender James Tarkowski could be one of Newcastle’s first signings under new ownership and his signature would be in line with the vision of an English spine.