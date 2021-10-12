A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to stress that England are clearly missing Kalvin Phillips in their World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Phillips, who has become a key man for the Three Lions, was forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury.

England were forced to shuffle their pack and fell behind against Hungary at Wembley in just the 24th minute, with the visitors scoring from the penalty spot following a Luke Shaw foul.

Leeds fans instantly took to social media to point out that England are clearly missing Phillips, with Howard Kellett stressing that no Phillips means no clean sheet for the Three Lions.

Worksop Whites also stressed that England are clearly missing Phillips, something that Bainesy backed up.

Michael Wilson went a step further, insisting that without Phillips, England are a terrible team.

James Somers commented on the view of Lee Hendrie, who pointed out Declan Rice was struggling against Hungary, and indicated that Phillips missing is the reason.

And Just Jeffers insists that England are missing Phillips’ work rate, his positional awareness and his link-up play.

England equalised in the 37th minute through John Stones to go in 1-1 at half time, but regardless of the result against Hungary, a host of Leeds fans believe they are a worse team without the Whites midfielder.

This England team is missing Kalvin Phillips #lufc — Worksop Whites LUSC🏆 (@WorksopWhites) October 12, 2021

I know it can’t be helped he’s not there, and I know I’m biased….but we’re deffo missing Kalvin #ENGHUN #lufc #mot — Bainesy (@_bainsey) October 12, 2021

England are desperately missing Kalvin Phillips #ENGHUN #LUFC — Methley Whites 💛🤍💙 (@Mallysis) October 12, 2021

Without Kalvin Phillips, England are pants #LUFC. — Michael Wilson (@Cafelover259) October 12, 2021

Lee Hendrie on SSN: Declan Rice is getting over run Any guesses as to why that would be..? 🤔#ENGHUN #lufc — James Somers 🏆 (@JSomers90) October 12, 2021