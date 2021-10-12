Rangers centre-forward Alfredo Morelos is among the players Newcastle United could target in January as the Magpies prepare for their first transfer window under new ownership, according to Eurosport.

The Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of Premier League club Newcastle has been a cause of excitement for the Magpies fans, but not so much for the Rangers faithful.

There have been suggestions that Newcastle are considering Gers boss Steven Gerrard as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce, who is expected to be sacked soon.

While it remains to be seen if Gerrard is interested in leaving Glasgow for Tyneside, Newcastle’s interest in him will be a cause of concern for Rangers fans.

And now, Rangers supporters have one more reason to be worried as Morelos could be a transfer target for the Magpies in January.

The Tyneside-based club appear to be keen on strengthening their attack in the winter transfer window and Morelos could prove to be an attractive option.

Newcastle hope to take advantage of players in tricky situations at other clubs and with Morelos’ Rangers contract coming to an end in 2023, he could be viewed as a potential recruit.

Apart from Morelos, the Magpies could also target Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.